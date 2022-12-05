Google TV mobile app starts rolling out Material You redesign

In addition to the set of updates previewed last week, the Google TV app is getting a Material You redesign on Android.

It of course starts with a new bottom bar that’s taller and makes use of pill-shaped indicators to note your current tab. It’s a long overdue addition that was first showcased in March of this year with the launch of the Highlights news feed.

Meanwhile, the app bar has been entirely revamped with a search field that spans the entire width of the screen. “Google TV” remains centered in the bar and does not disappear or show a search hint like in other apps.

There was previously just a search icon in the corner, but now you can tap anywhere at the top of your screen, which reflects the directory nature of the application. This also helps make the app bar less thick when viewing “Your stuff” as that screen also makes use of top tabs. The Google Account switcher has also been updated with rounded corners, like in Messages.

Elsewhere, various pill filters have switched to rounded rectangles. Another big change is how the app’s color scheme has been tweaked, with Dynamic Color not yet implemented. A lighter gray background is now leveraged throughout, including the bottom bar. The background was previously black, while navigation elements were gray.

Google TV’s Material You redesign is not widely available yet. It looks to be a server-side update alongside version 4.37.20. We’ve yet to see the tablet revamp, but the new navigation rail should do a great deal to modernize the app. That element in M2 has rather awkward proportions.

