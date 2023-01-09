Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 launch event for next week

While there’s a lot of excitement around the Galaxy S23’s debut in a few weeks, Samsung is also working on launching its better-selling Galaxy A-series devices. Following the launch of the Galaxy A14 at CES 2023, Samsung is now preparing for the Galaxy A54 launch event and release date.

As confirmed on its own website in India, Samsung has a January 18 event scheduled to launch a new Galaxy A-series device. The page never explicitly mentions the Galaxy A54, but it’s pretty easy to connect the dots.

Scrolling through the page there’s mention of three colors – Black, Burgundy, and Green – as well as a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a triple-camera system with a “No-Shake camera,” as well as confirmation of 8GB of RAM on board.

Comparing that with past leaks, it seems to line up closely with what we expect to see from the Galaxy A54. Notably, though, Samsung would be launching this device well ahead of schedule, with the Galaxy A53 having been launched in March 2022. The Galaxy A34 would be the only other device that might fit Samsung’s description, but that lesser device is expected to have a 90Hz display rather than 120Hz.

While Samsung may set the Galaxy A54 launch event and release date in India first, the device will surely be expanding globally quite quickly, as past years have proven just how well the Galaxy A50 series can sell.

