Samsung Galaxy A14 takes OnePlus to school with four years of updates at just $199

Amid CES 2023, Samsung is announcing its first new phone of the year in the Galaxy A14, coming to the United States for $199.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest in one of Samsung’s most affordable smartphone series, and it’s going to be a standout option at its price point for one key reason.

Where most super-cheap Android smartphones are often abandoned quickly, Samsung is committing to four years of security updates on the Galaxy A14 5G. That ensures ongoing support for the device through 2027, which is great to see. Of course, major Android updates will stop before that date, with Samsung only committing to two major Android updates on the Galaxy A14. Still, not bad given the price, and it does ship with Android 13 out of the box.

For a point comparison, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G costs $228 in the US on T-Mobile and is only promised a single major Android update just like its predecessors, and it launched a full version behind. Google’s Pixel 6a gets five years of support, but for over twice the A14’s cost at $449.

Related: Everything you need to know about Android updates on Samsung Galaxy devices

Looking at the hardware, the Galaxy A13 is a respectable option at the $199 price tier. There’s a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, Android 13 as mentioned, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Under the hood there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot. 5G support is available for Sub6 networks and there’s also a headphone jack on board.

Rounding things out there’s a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and a “triple” camera array on the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor.

As mentioned, pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G runs $199.99 in the US and will be available starting today.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: