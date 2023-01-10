Deals: Acer Chromebook Spin 513 now $100 off, Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds $99, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 513, which is on sale for one of the first times and landing at an all-time low of $500. Also tapping in with some savings, Jabra’s latest Elite 5 ANC earbuds have dropped down to $99 with Google Fast Pair support in tow to complement this Google Pixel 7 clear case at just $5. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 513 falls to new all-time low at $500

Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $500. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside one of the first-ever discounts. On sale for only the fourth time, this is a new all-time low at $50 below the previous discounts.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid-last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that makes it a suitable option for casual web surfing from the couch, handling classwork in the winter semester, and more. We further break down the Chrome OS experience in our launch coverage.

Jabra’s latest Elite 5 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $99

Having just launched last fall, Jabra’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are now going on sale for one of the first times. Right now, courtesy of Amazon, the new Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds are now down to $99 in several styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 34% in savings and only the fourth-ever discount. This is well below our previous $120 mention and delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight too.

Score a Google Pixel 7 clear case for just $5

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Google Pixel 7 Clear Case for $5 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members, as per usual, or for orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings in order to score you an affordable way to protect your brand-new handset.

Comprised of a transparent TPU rubber, JETech’s clear case covers your new Pixel 7 while still letting you show off whichever colorway you went with. It features a raised lip around the front for keeping the screen safe when placed on tables, as well as some extra defense around the camera module on the back. It’s not the most premium cover by any means, but this clear case will at least add some peace of mind into the mix while you decide on a more fitting daily driver.

