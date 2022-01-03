Acer Chromebook Spin 513 headlines trio of affordable Chrome OS devices for 2022

At CES 2022, Acer is showing off a trio of affordable Chromebooks that will be released in the coming months, including the MediaTek-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 513.

In recent years, Acer has been responsible for some of our favorite Chromebooks, especially their flagship Chromebook Spin 713, while also offering solid Chrome OS devices for lower budgets. For this year’s CES, the company is focusing on the latter, bringing three Chromebooks in their 300 and 500 series.

For the upper-mid-range budget, there’s the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513, a classic convertible with the fan-favorite 3:2 aspect ratio, ready to be a laptop or a tablet at a moment’s notice. Unlike last year’s version, which was one of the first Chrome OS devices with a Snapdragon processor, the new Chromebook Spin 513 opts for the eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380.

You’ll find a USB-C port on each side, along with a standard USB 3 port and a microSD expansion slot. At just $599, this mid-range Chromebook should be a good fit for those who want a little bit more speed in their day-to-day web browsing and work, without breaking the bank.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) Spec sheet

Display : 13.5″, 3:2, VertiView display, 2256 x 1504

: 13.5″, 3:2, VertiView display, 2256 x 1504 Processor : MediaTek Kompanio 1380

: MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Memory : Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

: Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Storage : eMMC: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

: eMMC: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Dimensions : 11.81(W) x 9.25(D) x 0.64 (H) inches

: 11.81(W) x 9.25(D) x 0.64 (H) inches Weight : 2.84 lbs

: 2.84 lbs Battery Life : Up to 10 hours

: Up to 10 hours Wireless : Wi-Fi 6

: Wi-Fi 6 Audio : DTS® Audio Upward facing speakers Two digital microphones

: Pricing & availability : North America: June release, starting at $599 EMEA: April release, starting at €649

:







If you don’t need your laptop to pull double duty as a tablet, Acer also has a pair of non-converting Chromebooks launching soon. Launching later this month, the Acer Chromebook 315 has a sizable 15.6-inch display (touchscreen optional) with anti-glare coating.

Thanks to the extra space, the Acer Chromebook 315 keyboard features a full number pad, an uncommon feature for Chrome OS devices. Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook 314, set to launch in June, has a smaller 14-inch display with upward-facing speaker grilles on the sides of the keyboard.

Otherwise, the two devices are effectively identical in specs and US pricing, offering an Intel Celeron or Pentium processor, up to 128GB of storage, and an environmentally friendly OceanGlass touchpad. All you really need to decide is how physically large you want your device to be.

Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer Chromebook 315 (CP315-4H) Spec sheet

Display : 15.6″, 16:9, Full HD 1920 x 1080, optional multi-touch

: 15.6″, 16:9, Full HD 1920 x 1080, optional multi-touch Processor options : Intel® Celeron® dual-core processor N4500 Intel® Celeron® quad-core processor N5100 Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000

: Memory : Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

: Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Storage : eMMC: 64GB / 128GB

: eMMC: 64GB / 128GB Dimensions : 14.42(W) x 9.61(D) x 0.79(H) inches

: 14.42(W) x 9.61(D) x 0.79(H) inches Weight : 3.53 lbs

: 3.53 lbs Battery Life : Up to 10 hours

: Up to 10 hours Wireless : Wi-Fi 6

: Wi-Fi 6 Audio : DTS® Audio Two digital microphones

: Pricing & availability : North America: January release, starting at $299 EMEA: Late Q1 release, starting at €399

:

Acer Chromebook 314 (CP314-3H) Spec sheet

Display : 14″, 16:9, Full HD 1920 x 1080, optional multi-touch

: 14″, 16:9, Full HD 1920 x 1080, optional multi-touch Processor options : Intel® Celeron® dual-core processor N4500 Intel® Celeron® quad-core processor N5100 Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000

: Memory : Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

: Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Storage : eMMC: 64GB / 128GB

: eMMC: 64GB / 128GB Dimensions : 12.85(W) x 8.86(D) x 0.79(H) inches

: 12.85(W) x 8.86(D) x 0.79(H) inches Weight : 3.20 lbs

: 3.20 lbs Battery Life : Up to 10 hours

: Up to 10 hours Wireless : Wi-Fi 6

: Wi-Fi 6 Audio : DTS® Audio Two digital microphones

: Pricing & availability : North America: June release, starting at $299 EMEA: April release, starting at €369

:

