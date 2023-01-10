Destiny 2 is now offline on Google Stadia – players have one week to save their progress

Stadia’s first major game, Destiny 2, has just shut down support for the platform a week ahead of Google’s closure, leaving players with a ticking clock to save their characters and progress.

As of today, January 10, 2023, Destiny 2 is offline on Google Stadia. Players on the platform are unable to join online matches in any capacity, and servers won’t be going back online at any point before Google’s shutdown of the platform on January 18, 2023.

Bungie confirmed the shutdown on its Twitter account this afternoon.

The good news, though, is that Destiny 2 players on Google Stadia can still save their characters and progress before the platform says its goodbyes. As long as it’s done before Google pulls the plug, Destiny 2 players can still open the game on Stadia and set up cross-save to bring their character progress, weapons, gear, and loot to other platforms. Destiny 2 is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, including Nvidia GeForce Now, where players without access to a traditional gaming rig can move their characters completely free of charge – Destiny 2 is free, and GeForce Now has a limited but free-to-use tier for streaming games.

Bungie does note, though, that there is no way to recover this data if players do not transfer their saves before January 18. If cross-save is not enabled before that date, players will lose characters, items, emblems, Bungie.net account, and Eververse purchases (season passes) on that date, and they cannot be recovered. It’s also noted that cross-save should not be disabled at any point before Stadia shuts down; otherwise, players risk losing their data.

