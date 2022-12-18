Stadia players can now download PC copies of their Ubisoft games as transfers begin

Google Stadia is set to shut down on January 18, and ahead of that date, Ubisoft is now rolling out PC copies of games to players who purchased games on Google’s platform.

Rolling out now, Ubisoft is handing out new licenses for games that players purchased on Google Stadia that work on Windows PCs. The transfer is happening not through codes, but rather automatically through Ubisoft Connect. From what we can tell, Ubisoft started this process sometime on Friday, December 16, and it is now happening on a wider basis.

We’re not fully aware of exactly what triggers this transfer, but it appears to be having your Ubisoft and Google Stadia accounts linked together. In our own test, we’re seeing Ubisoft games that were never actually played on Stadia showing up in our account, which seems to back up the theory that this is on an account level rather than a game-by-game level. You can link your Ubisoft and Stadia accounts through your Ubisoft account settings.

Personally, I didn’t purchase many Ubisoft titles on Stadia, but I am seeing Immortals Fenyx Rising, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and two Monopoly titles appearing in my PC account and available for download on Windows. But other Ubisoft titles in my account such as Uno, Family Feud, The Crew 2, and Trials Rising have yet to transfer. Our Kyle Bradshaw was also able to confirm that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had transferred over on his account, though it was the only title he saw at the time.

As far as we can tell, there’s no way to check if titles have originated from Stadia or not, or if this transfer has even happened on your account, or if there are further games to be transferred. There’s no notification from Ubisoft on the matter.

We’ve reached out to both Google and Ubisoft for comment.

For those who are seeing games transfer, it’s worth noting that save files only come over if the game has cross-progression through Ubisoft Connect. This applies to games such as Immortals, Assassin’s Creed titles, and more. Games are only playable on PC for now, but other cloud services such as GeForce Now and Shadow should be able to access them. Amazon Luna is also now letting players sync their Ubisoft libraries to the platform as long as they have a Prime subscription.

And, of course, these games are essentially being provided for free. Google is refunding players all of their funds for game purchases, and Ubisoft is not charging for these transfers.

