Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro refurb hit $115, Razer Kishi Android controller grip $36, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro falling to $115 as part of a Geek Squad refurbished sale. Then go get yourself a Razer Kishi controller for just $36 and play the new TMNT Shredder’s Revenge on Android. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit $115 in Geek Squad refurb sale

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $115 in Geek Squad Refurbished condition. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is coming within $10 of the all-time low. This $85 discount is delivering the second-best price to date as well. Those who would rather go with a new condition pair can also save, with the price dropping to $170 in several colors.

Google’s just released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s the 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case, which delivers an extra 20 hours of listening – you can read all about it in our hands-on review.

Play the new TMNT Shredder’s Revenge on Android with a Razer Kishi controller

While the brand might have unleashed the second-generation model last summer, we are now tracking a deep deal on the V1 Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $37. Originally $100 before dropping into the $80 range shortly thereafter, it fetches closer to $45 these days at Amazon, where it is now at a new all-time low. This is also well below the $99 it will cost you for the new model. The Kishi wraps your Android device in a sort of Switch-like form factor, flanking your smartphone with traditional physical gaming controls, including shoulder triggers, thumbsticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and more. A perfect option for more demanding mobile titles, much like the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge that’s free for Netflix subscribers on Android, you’ll also find USB-C charging with pass-through tech to simultaneously juice your device up. Hit up our hands-on review for more details.

Score a Google Pixel 7 clear case for just $5

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Google Pixel 7 Clear Case for $5 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members, as per usual, or for orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings in order to score you an affordable way to protect your brand-new handset.

Comprised of a transparent TPU rubber, JETech’s clear case covers your new Pixel 7 while still letting you show off whichever colorway you went with. It features a raised lip around the front for keeping the screen safe when placed on tables, as well as some extra defense around the camera module on the back. It’s not the most premium cover by any means, but this clear case will at least add some peace of mind into the mix while you decide on a more fitting daily driver.

Best trade-in deals

