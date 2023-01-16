Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 4 up to $400 off, Google wired Nest Doorbell $80, more

It’s Monday, and all of the best discounts are following suit. Today we’re checking out a pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest foldables that drop the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $850 and the Z Fold 4 down to $1,600. Not to mention Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell at $80 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Make 2023 the year you switch to a foldable with Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Fold 4

Amazon this week is starting things off by delivering a pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest foldables. On this fine Monday, you can now score the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from $850 in three colors for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from $1,000 in order to deliver one of the best prices we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday sale last year. The elevated 256GB capacity is seeing much of the same savings in all four colorways at $900. Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over in our coverage.

If you’d prefer a more flagship-oriented foldable, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G is also getting in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, the unlocked 256GB smartphone is now sitting at $1,400 across several colorways after dropping from its usual $1,800 going rate. This $400 in savings amounts to one of the first chances to save since Black Friday, matching our previous mention while coming within $50 of that all-time low from the holiday shopping festivities. Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last year. Packed into a familiar form factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new underdisplay selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell brings extra security to the front door

Through the end of the week, Woot now offers the previous-generation Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) for $80. Normally fetching $129 these days, today’s offer is arriving at its lowest price ever. We previously saw it go on sale prior to the holiday shopping season – great for keeping an eye on deliveries – at $89. This price cut now not only saves you $49 from the going rate but also beats that last mention by an extra $9.

While still fully supported by Google, this technically is the previous-generation video doorbell experience in the Nest stable that has since been rebranded following the release of a battery-powered offering where we break down the differences of right here. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home, thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, which rounds out the package. You can read more about it over in our review.

Amazon launches Samsung storage sale from $14

Amazon today is kicking off a Samsung storage sale on some of its latest releases, marking down SD cards, solid-state drives, and flash drives in the process. With free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, our top pick falls to the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $47.99. Normally selling for $60 these days, today’s offer amounts to the third-best price to date and amounts to 20% in savings. This markdown is within $3 of the all-time low and the lowest we’ve seen in well over a month.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras to your Nintendo Switch and Android smartphone, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording and, not to mention, all-around snappy file transfers. Get a closer look at it in our hands-on review.

Moto G 5G falls to new all-time low of $200

Amazon is now offering the Moto G 5G 2022 unlocked 256GB Android Smartphone for $200. Down from its $350 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to connect to both the T-Mobile and Verizon 5G networks, and AT&T’s 4G system, the Moto G is a great phone to pick up heading into 2023 if you’re still using an older device.

It has a triple camera array around back which features a 50MP sensor, capable of capturing stunning photos or videos. The 5,000mAh battery is also rated at up to two days of use on a single charge, making it a solid choice for those who love to travel. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage with up to 1TB of microSD expansion available should you need more. Plus, the 6GB of RAM and 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display ensure that you can enjoy your favorite content or games when on-the-go.

Land a pair of Govee Assistant/Alexa dimmable smart bulbs at $8

The Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulbs for $8. Regularly $17, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is slightly below the price on a single color-changing model we featured during the holidays last year and roughly on par with the 4-pack we covered at over $16.50 during the same time.

You’re looking at a pair of no hub-required smart bulbs that deliver customizable warm white light “compatible with all” E26/E27 light sockets or fixtures. They connect with the companion app over Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to provide scheduling options, Google Assistant/Alexa voice command support, and timers that add a touch of convenience and automation to your living space alongside making for an affordable way to expand your existing smart home setup.

