Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored to pack 108MP camera alongside S Pen slot

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 16th 2023 9:11 am PT

While Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series at the moment, work is also underway on the next generation of foldables, and a new rumor claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bring a massive camera upgrade.

A report from the Vietnamese publication The Pixel claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut with the 108MP camera sensor found in devices including the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The sensor would support OIS and dual-pixel auto focus, all while arriving with f/1.7 aperture and a 26mm equivalent focal length.

Apparently, that main 108MP camera would be used alongside a 64MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP camera with ultrawide lens.

The report goes on to reiterate some past reports, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 adopting an S Pen slot to stow away the stylus when it’s not in use. In its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4, Samsung has had to rely on cases of varying quality to keep the S Pen on hand. Over the weekend, another report mentioned that the Fold 5 would adopt a new hinge design that would lessen the display crease.

9to5Google’s Take

While I’m taking this information with a grain of salt, it’s certainly exciting if it turns out to be true.

The camera experience on foldables is one of the main reasons I always find myself slowly gravitating back to a traditional device within a few weeks or months. Year after year, I’ve moved into Google’s latest Pixel despite having purchased a Galaxy Z Fold device just a few months prior.

The adoption of a 108MP camera, the same one from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, could certainly do a lot to improve the experience of carrying a Samsung foldable as your one and only device. That sensor contributes to Samsung’s best overall camera experience, with better consistency and overall better-looking shots compared to the 12MP and 50MP sensors used in the past few generations of foldables. Can it beat a Pixel foldable and Google’s camera software? Probably not, but it would be a step in the right direction.

