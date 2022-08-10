Samsung fixed the horrible S Pen case from the Fold 3 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 [Gallery]

The Galaxy Note is dead, but it lives on through Samsung’s other flagships. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite literally a Note reincarnate, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 showed how the S Pen could work with a foldable canvas. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is picking up the same tricks, but finally solving the problem of S Pen storage.

Last year the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brought the S Pen to foldables for the first time, with a special “Fold Edition” stylus that had a spring-loaded tip to avoid display damage. It worked out well, but storing the stylus when it wasn’t in use proved to be a challenge.

The S Pen Fold Edition shipped in a sleek case that makes it easy to carry along, but a bit of a hassle to grab in the heat of the moment. Samsung offered an official case with S Pen storage, but speaking quite freaking it was terrible. Third-party brands also took a shot, with a few ideas that were better than Samsung’s attempt, but still didn’t get the job done.

All in all, the problem of storing the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 took away from the utility of having it in the first place.

Last year’s official S Pen case was rough, to say the least

That was a problem that was originally rumored to be solved by the Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopting an S Pen silo similar to the Galaxy Notes of old, but that didn’t work out. However, Samsung has figured out a solution.

The new S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a huge step forward, well outclassing what was available last year. The new case has a sturdy slot to house the S Pen on the back of the device, rather than awkwardly attaching it to the hinge. That slot is also removable, meaning you can still use wireless charging without taking the entire case off. Samsung also told us that a kickstand can be attached to the case in place of the S Pen holster, giving the case double the utility.

While we’ve only had a few minutes with this new case, it already seems like a massive improvement.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 also brings a better camera, better display, and the same $1,799 price tag as its predecessor. You can learn more about the Fold and all of Samsung’s other new products below. Pre-orders for the Fold 4 are open now.

This case is available now on Samsung.com.

