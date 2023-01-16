Amazon’s MGM+ goes live, has Google TV integration already

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 16th 2023 12:21 pm PT

0 Comments

Following its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM last year, Amazon has officially replaced EPIX with MGM+, and the new service already integrates with Google TV.

Available as of January 15, MGM+ is a streaming service and premium cable network that replaces what was formally known as EPIX.

MGM’s former streaming platform, EPIX, will relaunch as MGM+ (an Amazon-owned company) starting January 15. The newly branded, premium linear streaming service will offer a broad lineup of original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on demand, online, and across devices.

The service retains many shows from the EPIX catalog and MGM Studios and even other studios, with major releases including Top Gun: Maverick, The Magnificent Seven, A Quiet Place, and more available on the service. Amazon also this week announced several new original shows that would be coming to MGM+, as well as new seasons of “Godfather of Harlem” and “From.”

MGM+ is already available on Android, Android TV, and Google TV through an official app, and Amazon has also taken the extra step of adding deeper integration with Google TV. You can link your account through Google TV’s settings, and Amazon’s newly rebranded service will show up in search results for applicable content as well.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Amazon

Amazon
MGM

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.