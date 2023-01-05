Google TV and Android TV now on over 150 million active devices, up 40 million since last year

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 5th 2023 10:05 am PT

google tv
1 Comment

At CES 2023 this week Google is sharing an update on how many devices are now using Google TV and Android TV, with 150 million devices in the hands of users.

As the company has launched a couple of new features on Android this week, Google is also providing an update on the growth of Android TV and Google TV.

Google says that Android TV OS – the underlying platform for both the Google TV and Android TV experiences – now has 150 million monthly active devices. That total isn’t just for Google TV devices or for Android TV devices, but all of them combined. It also doesn’t directly convert to a user total, as some may own more than one Google TV device.

Regardless, this is solid growth over the past year.

As of January 2022, Google had said that Android TV OS had 110 million monthly active users. Year over year, that’s roughly 35% growth. Last time Google shared this stat, it had managed 30 million new devices over the course of seven or so months, while it took a year to hit 40 million this time around.

Still, it’s clear Google is seeing success in the growth of this platform, likely thanks in large part to devices like Google’s own Chromecast and, to a greater extent, TCL’s very successful TVs.

This news comes as CES 2023 is bringing more new Google TV hardware, including TCL’s upcoming Q-Series sets, new short-throw projectors, TVs from Hisense, and more.

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications.
Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

