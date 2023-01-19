Sage, Sand, and Sky Nest Audio sold out in the US

Announced alongside the Pixel 5 in September of 2020, the Nest Audio’s colorful options are currently sold out at various US retailers.

When attempting to buy the $99.99 Nest Audio in Sage (light green), Sand (salmon/pink), and Sky (blue), the US Google Store prompts you to “Join waitlist” and get notified when availability returns. Chalk (gray) and Charcoal (black) are seeing normal availability (with a save $20 when you buy a pair deal).

Meanwhile, it’s the same at Best Buy with the three colorful Nest Audio options “Sold out,” while the other two are currently on discount for $74.99. That discount is also live at Target, which still sells Sand but not the “Out of stock” Sage and Sky. This has been the case for the past few weeks.

International Google Store availability is fairing slightly better with either full availability or just one color currently not available.

Last year, we reported that Google is working on two new speakers. One appears to be a Nest Mini successor (codenamed Clover) and the other appears to be more high-end (Buckeye). The latter looks to support ultra-wide band, like the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro. UWB opens up increased location sensing and the ability to easily transfer songs from a phone to speaker, (e.g., Apple’s Handoff).

We’re roughly due for new audio devices from Google, while the only other known product in the pipeline is the Pixel Tablet’s Charging Speaker Dock. If new devices are coming, it would make sense for Google not to let inventory wind down. Save for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub in March of 2021, all Google Nest products in this category have seen fall announcements.

