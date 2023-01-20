Deals: Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone $250, Sony XM5 headphones, more

We’re heading into the weekend doing what we do best – rounding up all of the best discounts from the Android world and beyond. Today’s batch is putting Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone in the spotlight with a discount to $250. That’s alongside a rare refurbished discount on Sony’s latest XM5 ANC Headphones at $279. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $250

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Android Smartphone for $250. Marking a return to an all-time low, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $300 going rate. This is only the second chance to save, period, since it launched back in September and marks the first price cut since back in November.

Despite its more entry-level price point, the Galaxy A23 still arrives with some flagship-caliber features, like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 695 processor is also supplemented by 64GB of onboard storage. And if that isn’t enough room, there’s support for microSD card expansion to round out the package alongside 4GB of RAM and four years of guaranteed updates. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our launch coverage.

Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones drop to $279 in refurbished sale

Secondipity, via eBay’s official refurbished storefront, now offers the recently released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $279 in both black and silver. Normally fetching $398 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of $119 off. This comes within $26 of the all-time low, which was set just once before back in September. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around, the completely refreshed design arrives with a 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft-fit leather with a lightweight build, rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

One of the more notable aspects of this deal is that it comes backed by eBay’s in-house refurbished policy. This not only includes a two-year warranty but also some added peace of mind for a full refund guarantee and more. We’ve taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program twice so far, walking away quite impressed both times by how good of a value you actually get – which, of course, is only made better by the added savings on the XM5s above.

Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs on sale from $430

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Across the board, these are mostly down at all-time lows, if not sitting in at the second-best prices we’ve seen. Everything starts at $429.99 for the 32-inch Frame TV, which is down from its usual $598 going rate and matching the best we’ve ever seen. Also on sale are refurbished models with even steeper discounts attached, which we break down below the fold.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in among the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

