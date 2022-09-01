Samsung Galaxy A23 packs a 120Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery in the US for $299

Budget phones have come a long way over the years, and Samsung’s new Galaxy A23 proves that with support for a 120Hz display and more for under $300.

The Galaxy A23 was first announced internationally earlier this year but is now on its way to the United States for $299 with 5G support.

This new Galaxy A23 delivers a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, something that’s rarely seen at this price point. Rather than a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, there’s an “Infinity-V” design. Under the hood, the Galaxy A23 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor with 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

Galaxy A23 also ships with Android 12 and One UI 4.1. We’ve reached out to Samsung for more information on the update policy for this device.

As for the camera situation, Samsung has a 50MP sensor for the primary shooter, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a pair of 2MP sensor for depth data and macro shots. There’s an 8MP sensor up front in the display notch. And, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB-C.

Rounding out the package is a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, but there’s no included charging brick.

Samsung Galaxy A23 launches in the United States today. You can buy it unlocked from Samsung.com or through AT&T and T-Mobile. Pricing lands at $299. It’s available in any color you like, so long as that’s black.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: