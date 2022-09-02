Samsung’s $300 Galaxy A23 will get up to four years of support, but only two Android updates

Samsung’s flagship-level Android phones have the best support in the business, but mid-range and budget-conscious phones often get the short end of the stick. Yesterday, Samsung announced the Galaxy A23 for the US, and we’ve been able to confirm what kind of update support Samsung will offer for the device.

Recapping Samsung’s update policy briefly, the company offers different allotments of major Android upgrades and security patches depending on the device you buy.

For flagship devices, like the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Z Fold 4, that comes down to five years of security patches and four years of major Android updates. That beats even Google’s own policy for Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, more affordable devices like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A53 get four years of security updates and three years of major Android updates.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy A23 sold in the US will get four years of updates. Breaking that down, the device will be eligible for four years of security updates. Those patches will arrive quarterly – four per year – for the first two years, and then biannually for two years after that.

As for major Android upgrades, buyers can expect two years of major Android updates. The Galaxy A23 ships with Android 12, which means that Android 13 and probably Android 14 will be coming to the device over the next couple of years.

Still, on the whole, this isn’t a bad policy for a mid-range phone. It’s certainly a lot better than you’ll find from many competitors – the similarly priced OnePlus Nord N20 will only get a single Android update, and security patches have proved to be incredibly inconsistent.

The Galaxy A23 is now available in the US.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: