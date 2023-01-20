Google Play Store will be forced to house other app stores by next week as India upholds ruling

Last year India hit Google with a minor fine over its control over the Android platform. The country’s Supreme Court has now upheld the decision and the demands that go along with it, which may force the Play Store to allow third-party app stores as soon as next week.

As reported by Reuters, the Supreme Court of India this week declined Google’s request to block a set of demands from the Competition Commission of India. The demands were made alongside last year’s fine. Google claimed they would “hurt consumers” and “stall growth” of the Android platform.

What were those demands?

First, Google would no longer be able to force manufacturers to pre-install its apps on Android devices in order to use the Play Store. Google would also be forced to allow access to the Play Store on Android “forks,” heavily customized versions of the platform.

The biggest demand, though, was that the Google Play Store would be required to host third-party app stores and that Android would not restrict sideloading apps “in any manner.” With this ruling from the Supreme Court, Google will be required to enact all of these measures.

The company has seven days from the point of the ruling on January 19 to comply.

As Reuters further points out, some developers in India are very happy with the news. CEO of MapmyIndia, a mapping service that has had to compete with Google Maps since 2004, said they were “elated” at the news. CEO of Indus OS, a third-party Android app store, called the move a “watershed moment” and would promote the use of apps.

How Google implements these changes remains to be seen.

