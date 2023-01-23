Oppo Find N2 Flip specs surface ahead of launch with MediaTek chip, 50MP camera

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was announced late last year as Oppo’s first foldable for the global market, and it seems that launch is finally incoming, as new leaks offer full specs and a potential timeline for the release of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

According to SnoopyTech, Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Find N2 Flip globally “soon,” with MWC mentioned as a potential candidate. That would certainly make sense, and would put the launch sometime in February or early March.

But perhaps more interesting than the release date is a full specs sheet for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

This leak pinpoints the device as being powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, as previously rumored. It would be one of the first notable devices to be running on MediaTek’s flagship offering, though the company did launch its successor in the Dimensity 9200 last year. Alongside that chip would be 8GB of RAM (with “Virtual” RAM expandable to 16GB) and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specs continue on with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, 5G, and Android 13 out of the box. The displays measure in at 6.8-inches for the inner display, an AMOLED FHD panel at 120Hz, while the outer display is a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel at 60Hz. The phone’s colors are called “Astral Black” and “Moonlit Purple” as pictured below.

Rounding out the core specs on the Oppo Find N2 Flip are the cameras, which include a 50MP primary shooter backed up by an 8MP sensor (presumably for ultrawide) as well as a 32MP camera on the inside.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip certainly looks to be an excellent competition to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and we’ll be interested to see more from the full launch. Notably, Oppo also appears to be preparing for the launch of the Find X6 series, its flagship series. There’s still no word, and really no expectation that the Oppo Find N2 will go global.

