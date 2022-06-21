MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ offers a performance boost for late-2022 Android phones

Last year, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9000 as a flagship chipset to give Qualcomm a run for its money. Now, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is giving that chip a mid-cycle refresh with slight improvements. Here’s what’s new.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is essentially the same chip that MediaTek announced last year but with a few key improvements.

Looking at overall performance, you’ll find a similar experience on both options. The 9000+ has a CPU boost of around 5% with a GPU that’s about 10% faster. These are relatively minor improvements, but they give smartphones and other devices running this chip a bit more future-proofing over the existing Dimensity 9000.

The new Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm’s v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process, combining one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The advanced CPU architecture and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor built into the new chipset provide more than a 5% boost in CPU performance and more than 10% improvement in GPU performance.

The key changes to the Dimensity 9000+ start with the ISP (image signal processor). The onboard Imagiq 790 ISP supports 18-bit HDR video recording from three cameras simultaneously, up to 320MP, and “4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction” for better low-light recordings. MediaTek says the new ISP can handle 9Gpixels per second.

Further, there’s an updated network modem that improves Sub6GHz 5G networks with up to 7Gbps downlink. There’s also 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support, which means you can use two networks at once. “5G UltraSave 2.0” should also make for less power consumption. The new chip also features Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and the latest GNSS standard.

For display support, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ can handle a 144Hz refresh rate at up to WQHD+ resolution or up to 180Hz with FHD+ displays.

MediaTek says the Dimensity 9000+ will be released in Q3 2022, but there’s no word just yet on which Android smartphone makers will be using it.

