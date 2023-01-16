Alleged Oppo Find X6 prototype shows up with a behemoth of a camera bump [Gallery]

Oppo is readying its next flagship smartphone, and if new leaked pictures are to be believed, the Oppo Find X6 will arrive with a truly massive camera bump.

The Oppo Find X5 was launched in February 2022 with a focus on the camera, largely because it was the first smartphone from the company to ship with custom silicon dedicated to improving the camera experience. MariSilicon X is a dedicated imaging chip that the company claims boosts low-light performance greatly, among other upgrades.

With the Oppo Find X6, it seems the company is ready to pair that chip with better and bigger camera hardware.

Images of an Oppo Find X6 prototype posted on Weibo (via GSMArena) show a pretty thick phone with a huge camera bump on its rear. The camera module has a squared-off shape and protrudes quite heavily from the back of the device, in stark contrast to the unique subtle curves of the Oppo Find X3 and Find X5 devices (seen above). Notably, though, this is roughly in line with the look of the Oppo Find N2, which also has a rectangular camera module with a distinct ridge.

Why the giant camera module? Rumor has it the Oppo Find X6 will be adopting a 50MP primary shooter with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor that sits at a 23mm equivalent focal length. That offers a bit of insight into the huge module, especially when there’s still room needed for secondary cameras that allegedly include 50MP ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses.

It’s unclear when the Find X6 might arrive, but February seems like a reasonable timeline given the Find X5’s launch date of February 24.

