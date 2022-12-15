Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are the foldable competition Samsung desperately needs

Foldable smartphones are finally starting to hit their stride, but what the market really needs is a proper competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. That’s exactly what Oppo plans to bring to the table with the Oppo Find N2 series.

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip make up the company’s second generation of foldable smartphones.

Looking first at the Oppo Find N2, this “book” foldable brings the same compact form factor as Oppo’s original Find N, but with greatly refined hardware.

At its core, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Android 13 with ColorOS on top, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the base model, and a 4,250 mAh battery with 67W fast charging but no wireless charging. The hardware has also been refreshed to be matte all the way around, including the rear glass and the metal frame. The Find N2 is also much lighter at 233g versus the 275g of the original Find N.

The displays on the Oppo Find N2 include a 5.54-inch external AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2120×1080. The outer panel has an aspect ratio of 17.7:9, much shorter and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The inner display, meanwhile, is a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display also at 120Hz, but at 1920×1792. It’s a wide panel at a 9:8.4 aspect ratio. Oppo says the second generation of its “Flexion Hinge” improves the quality of the display, lessening the crease even further than the first generation did when compared to Samsung’s foldables.

The Oppo Find N2 will be available in white, black, and green colorways, but will only be available in China for the foreseeable future. Oppo hasn’t hinted at plans to bring this device to the global market.

But on the other hand, the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip will be seeing a global release in time.

The Find N2 Flip is set to launch early on in 2023 using the same basic hinge tech as what the Find N2 uses, but in a clamshell form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo’s take brings a less visible display crease as seen below, though, as well as a bigger 4,300 mAh battery and a much larger display on the outside of the device. Rumor has it the Find N2 Flip will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, but we’ll have to wait and see for more details on what this foldable will bring to the table.

