Amazon Luna is offering a two-month free trial following the death of Stadia

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 24th 2023 12:30 pm PT

amazon luna controller
0 Comments

In the wake of the death of Google Stadia last week, the cloud gaming community is searching for new options. To help with that, Amazon Luna is conveniently offering an extended two-month free trial.

For a limited time, Amazon Luna is offering new customers a two-month free trial of its Luna+ subscription tier. This is far extended past the usual seven-day trial that Amazon usually offers.

There’s no real catch with this offer. You’ll get access to Amazon Luna+ for two months free of charge, at the end of which you’ll be charged $9.99/month if you decide to keep – or fail to cancel – the trial. Luna+ offers access to just over 200 individual games of various genres, including retro and family-friendly games. If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, that library will also include a rotating list of free games available to Prime customers, and you’ll be able to stream Ubisoft games that you own on PC, including the ones Ubisoft might have given you from Stadia.

Amazon Luna is only available in the US but offers a pretty nice experience for cloud gaming. The library of titles isn’t particularly small, and Luna also has its own Wi-Fi-connected controller, which works similarly to Google’s Stadia Controller. The service works on Fire TV, the web (including Chromebooks), and mobile devices too.

