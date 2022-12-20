Here’s what you need to do to get free PC copies of your Ubisoft games amid Stadia’s death

With Google Stadia set to shut down in less than a month, Ubisoft is now offering more details on how Stadia players can keep their games on PC.

As promised, Ubisoft is now rolling out the migration of Ubisoft games from Stadia to PC for players who purchased games on Google’s platform. The transfer has been ongoing for a few days now, but as of today, Ubisoft is offering official details on how the transfer works and what players need to know.

Here’s the full breakdown.

How do my Ubisoft games transfer from Stadia to PC?

The process of moving Ubisoft games from Google Stadia to PC is one that’s automatic.

Players are not required to do anything to set up the sync as long as their Stadia and Ubisoft accounts are linked. This should be the case as long as you’ve played an Ubisoft game on Stadia. But if for whatever reason your accounts are not linked, you can link them through Ubisoft account settings. This needs to be done before Google shuts down Stadia on January 18 – we’d recommend doing it as soon as possible. Once linked, games will automatically move over.

Ubisoft Connect app on Windows

There’s also no added cost to these titles, despite Google having refunded all Stadia purchases to players. Ubisoft does note, though, that virtual currency won’t move from Stadia copies of these games to PC, so you’ll need to spend that currency while Stadia is still active.

Where can I play my Ubisoft games after Stadia closes?

Ubisoft is technically converting all Stadia purchases into PC copies that can run through Ubisoft Connect. This means that the easiest place to move is a Windows PC, where the Ubisoft Connect application allows users to download their games locally. The app is available only on Windows, not Mac, Linux, or ChromeOS.

However, because these are PC copies, there are other places you can play.

For one, anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can play their Stadia games on Luna for free. An account linking option will allow users to play Ubisoft games on Luna as long as they own them on PC through Ubisoft Connect, and this will work for titles transferred from Google Stadia.

Other options include Nvidia GeForce Now, where players can similarly link their Ubisoft accounts and play games on the cloud service. Shadow also allows for players to essentially stream an entire Windows PC, and also works with Ubisoft Connect. Both of these services, though, will require an active subscription for access. Luna is the most cost-effective way to keep playing these games in the cloud, though it is available solely in the United States still.

Stadia games on Ubisoft Connect show up in Amazon Luna

Will my game saves transfer?

Yes, Ubisoft will transfer the game saves of many titles from Stadia to PC, but it won’t work for all games.

Only games that support cross-progression will be able to restore game process on PC. This includes major games such as Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

What about Ubisoft+ and cloud gaming?

To help ease the transition, Ubisoft is also giving away access to some alternative cloud gaming services for free, as well as clearing up how players can keep using Ubisoft+. This includes the following offers.

For all players: One month of GeForce Now with Priority Access

One month of GeForce Now with Priority Access For players with Ubisoft+ billed through Stadia: One free month of Ubisoft+ after moving your subscription away from Stadia

One free month of Ubisoft+ after moving your subscription away from Stadia For players with Ubisoft+ in the US: Ubisoft+ will continue to function through Amazon Luna and PC

Ubisoft+ will continue to function through Amazon Luna and PC For players with Ubisoft+ outside of the US: Discount on Ubisoft+ “Multi-Access” for six months

Ubisoft+ “Multi-Access” enabled the subscription service to work across PC and cloud gaming, but outside of the US that functionality is being lost as a result of Stadia’s closure. Ubisoft does note, though, that the subscription will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox “in the future.”

