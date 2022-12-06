Amazon Luna now bundles Family and Retro channels with $10/month Luna+ subscription

After launching integration with Ubisoft earlier today, Amazon Luna is bundling its Family and Retro channels in with Luna+ for the same cost.

Starting today, Amazon Luna is expanding its core Luna+ subscription to include the Family and Retro channels for no added cost. This gives subscribers three channels of games for $9.99 per month. Previously, having access to all three channels would have cost around $21 per month ($5.99 for Family, $4.99 for Retro).

As of today, both the Family and Retro channels are also no longer available as separate subscriptions. You can only access their games by subscribing to Luna+.

Amazon explains in an email to customers:

Thank you for subscribing to Luna+. We are reaching out as we have changes to your subscription. What has changed? As of December 6, 2022, content from the Family Channel and Retro Channel are now included in Luna+. You now have access to more games in Luna+ at same price of $9.99 per month.

Subscribers to Luna+ can filter their library using PIN-protected parental controls.

There are nearly 250 games included in Luna+ following this bundle.

Beyond Luna+, Amazon Luna also offered subscription channels for Ubisoft+ at $17.99/month and Jackbox Games for $4.99/month. There’s also a Prime Gaming channel included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Thanks Bryant!

More on Amazon Luna:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: