How ‘Flip to Shhh’ should work on the Pixel Fold

Since we already have a good idea of the hardware, the remaining unknowns about Google’s upcoming fordable are focused on the software experience. The latest tidbit is how the Pixel Fold will offer the same Flip to Shhh gesture as on phones for enabling Do Not Disturb.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The pref_auto_dnd_enable_foldable_summary string in the stable release of Digital Wellbeing 1.5 explains how: “To turn on Do Not Disturb, make sure your phone is folded and place it face down on a flat surface. You’ll feel a subtle vibration when Do Not Disturb turns on.”

Besides having to first fold, that description is identical to the Flip to Shhh experience on Pixel phones today. It makes sense why you have to first close the device as turning over and placing a folding screen on any surface is inadvisable for long-term longevity. Additionally, doing that would mean the cover screen is facing up.

It’s good to see that at least some of the Pixel’s existing gestures will be making their way to the foldable. Quick Tap also makes sense (and will presumably also require the device to be folded), while the “Flip camera for selfie” corkscrew gesture might as well be included.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen work on a mode in Google Camera for the foldable that looks to take advantage of the unique form factor. It will be interesting to see how the Pixel Launcher will adapt and look like on the inner screen. It could take some cues from the Pixel Tablet version.

More on Pixel Fold:

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: