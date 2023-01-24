Ubisoft is sending out free GeForce Now trials to Stadia players

In direct emails sent to Ubisoft members, the company is handing out free trials for GeForce Now. GeForce takes advantage of Ubisoft Connect, which brings some heavy-hitting titles to the cloud gaming platform under a second subscription.

It seems like every company has been handing out GeForce Now trials. With some gaming Chromebooks, companies are giving out up to three months’ worth of the best cloud gaming experience you can get. With Stadia’s latest to leave the arena, the gaming platform is growing even more.

The latest trial program to rear its head is from Ubisoft, a publisher known for heavy-hitting AAA titles. Today, emails have been sent out to users with Ubisoft accounts to promote Ubisoft titles on GeForce Now. Users with purchased games through a connected Ubisoft Connect account get access to those games in GeForce Now. The best part about that email is that Ubisoft is including a 1-month trial for a GeForce Now Priority membership.

The Priority tier is the middle-of-the-road membership, which comes with access to a “premium” rig. That includes 6-hour sessions with no cap, up to 1080p resolution, and 60fps. For most users, the Priority tier is a great value, only coming in at $10/month. With Ubisoft’s latest offer, you can see why GeForce Now is one of the better services on the market now.

If you find yourself receiving an email from Ubisoft, you’ll need to click the link listed in the message. From there, you’ll need to log into Ubisoft’s website and claim the coupon, which comes in the form of a promotional code. Presumably, anyone with a Ubisoft account can access the promotional page, though we haven’t tested whether or not this is isolated for past Stadia players.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: