HP’s OMEN lineup is bringing integrated cloud gaming to powerful PC’s with GeForce Now

Cloud gaming has always been recognized for the type of power it could bring to devices that aren’t technically capable of heavy gaming. HP is trying to bring a little more definition to the subset with native GeForce Now integration in the OMEN Gaming Hub.

HP’s OMEN line is anything but underpowered. The lineup of laptops and desktops are equipped with some of the best graphics cards to boot, including Nvidia’s newest GTX 4090 cards. Those devices are also equipped with the OMEN Gaming Hub, which houses computer controls, game library management, and now, integrated cloud gaming powered by GeForce Now.

During CES 2023, HP announced that GeForce Now will now come integrated into the OMEN Gaming Hub. The OMEN Gaming Hub is available for download on just about any Windows device. With that, you bring the neat little features that the HP-powered program has to offer. On top of that, the program is now capable of tying you into Nvidia’s Geforce Now so you don’t need to install the standalone program if you don’t want to.

While the OMEN gaming lineup is certainly capable of housing locally stored games, adding GeForce Now is still a great native addition. Cloud gaming makes use of remote servers that take care of updating games, storing, and loading them so all you need to do is log in and play. With that, GeForce Now is getting better and better, with new and improved graphics, higher framerates up to 240hz, and even lower latencies with the newest Ultimate tier.

This news comes as GeForce Now bolsters its lineup a little more. The company announced a special new rollout of several THQ Nordic games such as The Valiant and Destroy All Humans! Beyond that, GeForce Now also announced a huge new upgrade that allows users with ultrawide monitors to start utilizing their full displays, with gameplay no longer limited to 16:9.

It’s exciting to see GeForce Now making its way to more devices since cloud gaming has a good amount to offer. Going forward, we can happily expect to see GeForce Now as a native feature of HP’s OMEN devices.

