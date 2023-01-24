YouTube Music goes down in partial outage

YouTube very rarely goes down, but YouTube Music this afternoon (Pacific Time) is facing a partial but widespread outage across the Android, iOS, and web apps.

YouTube Music’s Explore and Library tabs appear empty this afternoon (at around 1:30 p.m. PT), with the Home feed fairing slightly better (though not on the web where no carousels appear). You can stream tracks that appear, but song and artist information is missing.

Albums and artist pages do not load, with a “There was a problem with the server [429]” error message appearing. Search somewhat works. You can ask for YouTube Music on a Nest Hub, but no cover art or information appears.

The YouTube team has since confirmed this issue, though it’s a bigger issue than just Home:

looks like @youtubemusic Home is down for some of you at the moment, working on a fix rn!! we’ll let you know when you can get back to your tunes 🎶 in the meantime, you can follow here for updates ➡️ https://t.co/oqodea9NPF — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 24, 2023

Switching to the Downloads page will let you listen to offline content without any issues.

There’s no issue with YouTube (and listening to music there), or YouTube TV right now.

