New YouTube Music Library removes ‘Downloaded songs’ playlist

YouTube Music finally rolled out its big Library redesign last week, but some users are taking particular issue with how the update removes the “Downloaded songs” auto playlist.

Before this update, the Library tab on Android and iOS has remained mostly the same since YouTube Music’s 2018 relaunch. As such, there’s a lot for users to relearn and adapt to.

On the Downloads front, you still get a list view, which is accessed by tapping the top-left corner of the Library tab or the bottom bar again once you’re already on that page. You can filter by Playlists, Songs, and Albums, with sort options for Recent activity, Recently added, and Recently Played, instead of just having one long list.

However, gone is an Auto playlist called “Downloaded songs” that would show individual downloads that you initiated from a track’s overflow menu. Those songs would be grouped together with the ability to play all at once, like any other playlist.

With the Library redesign, using the “Songs” filter just gives you every track downloaded to your device, including those that are part of playlists and albums. Playing one starts a new radio rather than sequentially playing songs in that list of Downloads.

Some people used YouTube Music through that Downloaded songs playlist and are quite upset at the lack of an equivalent feature. They now have to make manual queues to accomplish the listening order. It is very much the overwhelming complaint associated with the Library redesign.

Those impacted should send feedback (Account menu > Help & feedback) to the YouTube Music team.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: