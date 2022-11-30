YouTube for iPhone and iPad repeatedly crashing, fix coming

Over the past hour or so, some YouTube for iPhone and iPad users have reported that the app is repeatedly crashing on open.

The overall service is not down with this issue specific to the iOS client, though not all users are affected. Several devices we checked running version 17.46.4 are currently fine. There does not appear to be a recent app update behind this.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of the Apple TV client, as well as YouTube Music, crashing in a similar manner.

For those impacted (of which there are countless social media reports), opening the app results in it closing and crashing after a few seconds (less than a minute). Force closing and relaunching does not fix the problem.

Google on Twitter said just after 11 a.m PT that it’s “aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes.” YouTube apologized and said that it has “”begun working on a fix” and that it will provide updates.

YouTube’s mobile web client continues to work for iPhone users impacted by the crashing bug.

hi, we're aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes we're so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon🔍 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2022

Updating…

