Boosteroid now available as a standalone cloud gaming PWA for Chromebooks

Boosteroid is one of the newer faces of cloud gaming in the US, with a growing reach across the globe. Now, Boosteroid is launching optimization for Chromebooks, upgrading the experience for one of the best devices to play cloud games on.

Boosteroid only just launched fully in the US last year, with a total of 18 server sites worldwide. Since then, it’s proven a very capable cloud gaming service, offering hundreds of titles with an easy-to-swallow price tag of $10/month. With that, you can play free titles or choose to purchase separate games for access in the cloud. It’s not perfect, but it fits the needs of many cloud gamers.

Boosteroid is playable in a couple of different forms. Users can decide if they want to play via the browser on a desktop device or through a dedicated app. If they happen to be using a TV, the Android TV Play Store has a Boosteroid app ready to be utilized just the same.

To add to the ways you can play, Boosteroid is officially rolling out optimization for ChromeOS devices, including gaming and non-gaming Chromebooks. While the previous support was limited to browser-only, there is now a PWA – progressive web app – available for installation through the Google Play Store on just about any Chromebook you can get your hands on. Boosteroid has worked with Google to develop a more stable and reliable way to play on ChromeOS devices.

As an additional perk of owning a Chromebook, whether gaming or not, Google is offering a free trial of Boosteroid for a one-month period. Signing up gets you access to Boosteroid’s catalog of games, though, it is worth noting that some are paid games and you won’t have access unless you purchase them besides your subscription.

We haven’t had a chance to test out Boosteroid’s newest ChromeOS PWA, though we expect it should offer a somewhat better experience over browser-based gameplay.

