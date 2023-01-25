Samsung Galaxy S23 prices for Europe leak, hints at an increase for all models

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 25th 2023 7:35 am PT

samsung galaxy s23 ultra and s23 plus leak
0 Comments

While Samsung doesn’t appear to be changing prices in the United States, the company’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series seems like it will cost a bit more across Europe.

Last week a leaked carrier image seemingly confirmed that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra would cost the same as their respective predecessors in the United States – $799, $999, and $1,199.

However, according to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, that won’t be the case in parts of Europe. Apparently, Galaxy S23 will start at €959 in Spain for the 8GB/128GB model. The Galaxy S23+ would then start at €1,209, with Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at €1,409. That’s up dramatically from the Galaxy S22 series, where the base model started at €719, with S22 Ultra at €1,079.

In Germany and Benelux, the Galaxy S23 is said to start at €949, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at €1,399.

We previously reported that Samsung was also set to raise Galaxy S23 prices in Australia by around $100 AUD. That seems to fall in line with this raised pricing in Europe, but it’s still unclear why the United States isn’t affected by the jump.

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, with reservations open now for customers to score up to $100 in extra credit with their pre-order.

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
