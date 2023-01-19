This is what the death of Google Stadia actually looked like [Video]

On January 18, 2023, Google officially shut down its one and only cloud gaming platform. Curious what the death of Stadia actually looked like? Here’s a quick look.

Over the course of about 15-30 minutes following the 11:59 p.m. PT shutdown time Google previously announced, Stadia unceremoniously closed for players. Active sessions were closed out with the game appearing to freeze, close, and then refuse to reopen with a simple message saying:

No error details provided

Rather than closing off the platform as a whole, Google apparently handled the shutdown by closing off games one by one.

A stream of Red Dead Redemption 2 went on for 20 minutes after Google’s original shutdown time. We were also able to keep games running through 12:22 a.m. PT, at which point we were kicked out and unable to open any games on the platform, as seen below.

Many other Stadia players documented the same experience on Twitter.

LMAO it kicked me out and now i cant rejoin rip stadia pic.twitter.com/LQDwUNs1g4 — Reed (@wokeraccoon) January 19, 2023

And that's a wrap people. You can no longer launch games. Thanks for the ride @GoogleStadia! Happy to take any controllers, merch or other things you have left, off your hands! pic.twitter.com/csWhjHJoPN — DadPlaysGames (🐻) (@BjornFristrom) January 19, 2023

Google announced the shutdown of Stadia on September 29, 2022. All game purchases, expansion packs, and Stadia hardware purchases were refunded to customers, and Google unlocked Bluetooth support on the Stadia Controller to allow customers to continue using the controllers with other platforms. There is no successor to Stadia, as attention turns to other companies to carry on the vision of cloud gaming.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: