Samsung ‘Gadget Case’ for Galaxy S23 leaks with a tough take on MagSafe accessories [Gallery]

With the Galaxy S23 set to be announced in just two days, we’ve had our fair share of case leaks. Now, it looks as though another official contender has surfaced. This “Gadget Case” for the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a rugged build and a unique MagSafe-esque connector for accessories.

The Galaxy S23 is set to follow the same pattern we’ve seen for the last couple of years. That includes three unique phones, consisting of a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Ultra takes on the silhouette of the Note of old, with squared-off corners and a flat design.

Along with these three devices, Samsung is expected to release a lineup of official cases, ranging from silicone coverings to synthetic leather options. While the selection looks well-off, there has been one case genre missing: rugged.

Leaked via Twitter, images of Samsung’s rugged case option have been making the rounds. This new design is part of Samsung’s “Rugged Gadget Case with Stand” series for the Galaxy S23. The case is likely to be available for all three versions of the S23, with the S23 and S23+ cases looking slightly different in design from the Ultra, specifically in the corners. The case as a whole takes on a very tough design, with bumper edges and a loop for easy attachment. This case looks like it can take a hit, or seven.

While that’s all fine and good, the most eye-catching aspect is the set of accessories that seem to be available for the case. Pictured is a wallet and kickstand attachment, which can come in handy for many reasons. Underneath lies a connector that has a certain unique design – one which we haven’t seen from Samsung yet. This new adapter may be magnetic like Apple’s MagSafe tech, though it’s impossible to tell from the photo. The small ridges around the connector could also point to a physical connection that locks in place, as would the marker to the upper right of the connection mount, possibly indicating a locking point. At the very least, the design bears some resemblance to the magnetic connector used on Peak Design cases.

Whatever the case, this niche design has been able to hide until two days before Samsung’s launch event. We’ll have to wait and see what price Samsung has put on the Rugged Gadget Case for the Galaxy S23, though we expect the new connection and added accessories to bump it up a fair amount.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: