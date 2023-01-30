‘OnePlus V Fold’ and ‘OnePlus V Flip’ are the likely names of the brand’s first foldables

It’s been abundantly clear for a while that OnePlus is working on foldable smartphones, and it seems that’s quickly progressing. According to regulatory listings, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the “OnePlus V Fold” and “OnePlus V Flip.”

Rumors of a OnePlus foldable have been swirling around for quite some time, with the expectation having long been that the brand would launch its first folding phones this year. Things have only looked more certain as Oppo, the company that technically dictates OnePlus’ future projects, has been doubling down on foldables.

The Oppo Find N2 series first launched at the end of 2022 with the stunning Oppo Find N2, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip which is set to be launched in full in the next few weeks. But only one of those phones is set to launch on a global stage, and even then still not in the United States. Rather, it’s OnePlus that was always expected to serve as the conduit for bringing Oppo’s foldables to the US and other markets.

Related: Hands-on: Oppo Find N2 is a masterclass in foldables – it’s a shame it won’t go global

Now, a trademark listing through the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) offers the first idea of what OnePlus will call its foldables – the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip.

The names were first spotted by Mukul Sharma on Twitter, and we’ve since confirmed they’re still live at CNIPA – you can even search for them yourself. Sharma added that internal testing on at least one of these devices is underway, too.

And, surely there’s no coincidence with how these names have been chosen. “OnePlus V Fold” and “Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.”

But, as of now, we still don’t know much about OnePlus’ first foldables. There’s no real indication on a release date, pricing, or even how they will differ from Oppo’s versions beyond software. Regardless, as the foldable market heats up, we’ll be interested to see these devices hit the market in the months to come.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: