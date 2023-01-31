Walmart’s ultra-cheap Android TV streaming box is getting a sequel that should arrive soon

Ben Schoon

Jan. 31st 2023

In 2020 Walmart debuted the most affordable Android TV devices to date in its Onn streaming devices. Now, as the original pair has seemingly disappeared forever, Walmart appears to be working on a sequel.

An FCC listing highlighted by @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter offers a first look at the Walmart Android TV dongle. The 4K streaming device is based on a design from SDMCTECH and was submitted to the FCC by “Luxshare Precision Industry Co.” The listing directly mentions that the device is an “onn. 4K Streaming Box.”

The listing itself doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the device outside of basic dimensions of the physical hardware as well as supported Wi-Fi and Bluetooth bands.

It’s expected, though, that this device will be running atop the Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, an AV1-capable upgrade from the S905Y2 that was used previously. The device will also likely make the switch from Android TV to Google TV, given the direction other brands and devices have been going in recent months.

When we reviewed the Walmart Onn Android TV streamers in 2020, we were impressed at the overall performance to value ratio. At times those streamers outperformed Google’s own Chromecast at nearly half the price, and often even lower. Walmart discontinued the streamers quietly last year with stock quickly vanishing both online and in stores. At this point, the listings for these streamers can’t even be accessed without a direct link.

An exact release window for the new Walmart Onn Android TV streamer is unclear, but with an FCC listing in place it could be just around the corner.

9to5Google’s Take

I couldn’t be more pleased to hear this device is coming back. The super-cheap price always kept this device in impulse buy territory, and was an easy recommendation for anyone looking to try out Android TV OS. Plus, Walmart’s stellar track record with updates over the past couple of years really made this an example to follow.

If the sequel ends up being the same device with a stronger chip, it might just be the streamer to beat.

