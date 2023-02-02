Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 series up to $280 off, Fossil Wellness Wear OS smartwatches, more

We’re back with a fresh assortment of discounts for Thursday, with some notable launch discounts live on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones. On top of bundled gift cards, there’s as much as $180 in cash savings across the three different models. Plus, you can score new lows on Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatches from $160 to go alongside Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell at $79. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Yesterday saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is of course the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon, but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatches fall to new lows

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $209 in three styles. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at 30% in savings as well as only the second discount so far to date. This lands at $20 under the first discount that briefly went live at the start of the year and delivers a new all-time low. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which are viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings, if you’d prefer to trade-in the full color display found above for longer battery life, Amazon is also marking down the Hybrid version of Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch. Seeing its very first discount, pricing now lands at $160 across three different styles of the e-ink display wearable. This one normally sells for $229, and is also seeing a 30% price cut to a new all-time low. It sports much of the same design as the model above, just with a more energy-efficient screen.

Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell hits $79

B&H now offers the original Google Nest Video Doorbell for $79. Undercutting our previous mention by $1, today’s price cut delivers a new all-time low from the usual $129 going rate we’ve been tracking as of late. While still fully supported by Google, this technically is the previous-generation video doorbell experience in the Nest stable that has since been rebranded following the release of a battery-powered offering that we breakdown the differences. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about over here.

