Here’s what ChatGPT allegedly looks like on Microsoft Bing [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 3rd 2023 8:13 am PT

chatgpt microsoft bing
1 Comment

The arrival of ChatGPT has led to a “code red” within Google and big changes on their way, but as reported last month, it seems Microsoft Bing will beat Google to the punch by simply integrating ChatGPT itself. Here’s what that will apparently look like.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Microsoft had plans to bolster its Bing search engine with ChatGPT by building on an ongoing agreement with GPT. At the time, the integration was expected to arrive as soon as March, but it was unclear what it might look like.

Now, Twitter user Owen Yin claims to have had ChatGPT go live within Microsoft Bing in what seems to be a limited test.

In a deeper post on Medium, Yin explains that the test was only live for a brief time before being shut off. The experience was referred to as the “new Bing” by Microsoft. Screenshots provided by Yin show a revamped Bing interface which includes an “ask me anything” box with a 1,000-character limit. From there, Bing responds like a chat bot, with a question-and-answer format. As messages are shown, Bing cites its sources below.

However, the new Bing interface still allows for access to traditional search results, with a tabbed interface allowing users to switch back and forth.

It seems Microsoft still isn’t completely finished with this new experience, as the “bing.com/new” URL shown during the brief look leads to an error page. But, presumably, it’s not too far off.

Google, meanwhile, is also working on new AI concepts for Search, with an event scheduled for next week.

More on Search & AI:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Bing

Bing
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.