Samsung rolls out Galaxy Buds 2 update to improve earbud charging

We may not have seen new earbuds from Samsung alongside the Galaxy S23, but that hasn’t stopped a new update from being released for the Galaxy Buds 2 that is said to improve earbud charging.

After launching alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Buds 2 are the slightly less “premium” alternative to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Since launching in mid-2021, the earbuds have received a number of patches and fixes to help improve the overall listening experience. The most notable is the addition of 360 Audio, which was initially limited to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The latest update for the Galaxy Buds 2 has been released in South Korea and according to SamMobile, the major fix is for charging stability and consistency. It’s not clear if this is in relation to complaints or just Samsung staying on top of any potential issues that they have spotted with the premium Bluetooth earbuds.

Firmware version R177XXU0AWA3 is now rolling out with only this charging fix noted for the Galaxy Buds 2. It has not yet expanded beyond Korea, but as is often the case, we’d expect it to begin rolling out to more regions in the coming weeks.

However, it may be worth checking if you can pull the OTA update for your Bluetooth earbuds by heading to the Galaxy Wearable app. From here, select the Galaxy Buds 2 and connect to your phone. Once linked, you select “Earbud Settings” > “Earbuds software update” > Download and install. If the update is available, it will be pulled from Samsung’s servers.

