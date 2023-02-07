Chrome for Mac and Windows can require your fingerprint before filling in passwords

Abner Li

- Feb. 7th 2023 9:10 am PT

Apps & Updates
Chrome password fingerprint
0 Comments

Desktop Chrome already supports biometric confirmation before auto-filling payment information, and is now getting the option to require your fingerprint to enter saved passwords.

Chrome is “adding the option to use biometric authentication (to verify it’s you) before filling your saved password” on “supported computers.” This will take advantage of your existing fingerprint unlock stored by Mac or Windows. 

Once rolled out, you’ll be prompted by a “Protect passwords with your screen lock” prompt to set it up: “If you share this device with others, you can use your screen lock to verify it’s you whenever you use a saved password.”

Back in 2020, Google rolled out this biometric confirmation as an alternative to entering credit and debit card CVCs when making payments. Google is also rolling out fingerprint authentication to access Incognito Mode in Chrome for Android, which also requires confirmation when revealing, copying, or editing passwords saved to the Google Password Manager in Settings.

Elsewhere, the Google app on iOS will soon add support for Face ID authentication before being able to get in. Other Safer Internet Day 2022 announcements include: 

Meanwhile, Google yesterday announced the new Credential Manager API. This lets Android app developers “simplify their users’ authentication journey” with support for username/password, federated sign-in solutions (like Sign-in with Google), and passkeys. The Jetpack API is currently in alpha. 

End users will benefit from a unified sign-in UI across the various authentication methods:

Credential Manager aggregates all available sign-in methods for the app into one list, while deduplicating entries for the same account. This simplification allows users to focus on selecting the account without needing understand the underlying sign-in technology:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Chrome 110

Chrome 110

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com