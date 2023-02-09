One month later, Android Auto’s ‘Coolwalk’ redesign still isn’t widely available

To kick off 2023 Google announced that Android Auto would be rolling out a redesign to all users, but a month later, “Coolwalk” still isn’t widely available to everyone.

On January 5, Google announced that the redesign would start rolling out that very day. This came after “Coolwalk” had been in the Android Auto beta program for a couple of months, first having been released in November 2022. However, when Google pushed the redesign out to users, it came with no promise of how long it would take to reach everyone.

As of this week, it’s been one month since Google launched “Coolwalk” to the general public, but even now the Android Auto redesign still isn’t available to the majority of users.

Gradual rollouts aren’t exactly uncommon for Google, but this rollout seems especially glacial, and there seems to be no particular reason tied to that. A couple of weeks ago, a poll we conducted of 9to5Google readers found that nearly 90% hadn’t yet been granted access to the new version.

In the time since, there’s certainly been evidence the redesign is actively rolling out. The r/AndroidAuto subreddit especially has seen plenty of folks getting access, only to have their posts littered with comments from other users who have yet to get their hands on the update. Some have also been confused after getting the update by the lack of the dashboard view due to using Waze, an app which still has dashboard support sitting in beta.

So, let’s do this again. A month later, do you have “Coolwalk” on Android Auto? Let us know!

