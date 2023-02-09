Deals: Google Pixel 6a now just $299, Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin from $349, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with a $150 discount making the Google Pixel 6a an even better value at $299. The Thunderbolt 4-enabled Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is also getting in on the saving at $499, which is joined by an all-time low on the Chromebook Spin 514 at $349. Then make sure to round out winter by bringing Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat into the mix at $197. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6a is an even better value with $150 discount

This week has seen the likes of all-new smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus go up for pre-order with some launch savings attached, but for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This more affordable handset already clocks in with a more palatable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to an all-time low. Now on sale for $299 courtesy of Amazon, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a match of the best price to date. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season and still marks one of the first times it has dropped this low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest budget-friendly handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 7/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect as well.

Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 packs Thunderbolt 4

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499. Typically fetching $729, this is only the third notable discount since launching back in May of last year and arrives with $230 in savings attached. This returns to the second-best price only set once before and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Fittingly for one of Acer’s latest Chromebooks, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor that the Spin series is known for. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 provides a similar package to the lead deal for less. It’s a slightly less powerful build, but is now marked down to $349 at Best Buy from the usual $549 going rate. That delivers $200 in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen after going on sale for one of the very first times. Detailed in our hands-on review, this model packs a 2-in-1 form-factor based around a 14-inch 1080p display with touchscreen capabilities. While there’s no Thunderbolt connectivity like the lead deal, you will find three USB-C slots, an HDMI output, and classic USB-A slot.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat helps regulate winter temps

Woot via Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on Google’s latest flagship smart thermostat in months. The Nest Learning Thermostat typically sells for $249, but right now you can bring this accessory to your Assistant smart home for $197. This is the first chance to save since back over Black Friday, with today’s offer also beating that mention by roughly $2. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since before the Thanksgiving week shopping event and the second-best discount to date.

Winter weather continues to rage on across much of the country, only to be matched by inconsistent rising temperatures that make regulating your home’s climate all that much more annoying. The Nest Learning Thermostat steps in to take the guess work out of the equation, packing plenty of smart features as well as Assistant integration into one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market. It also pairs that with a touchscreen display at the center of the design to complete the voice and smartphone control to round out the energy savings.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Last week saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now, all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is, of course, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

Best trade-in deals

