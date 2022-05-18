Acer launching premium Chromebook Spin 714 w/ stowable stylus, affordable Tab 510

The next two devices from Acer show the diversity of Chrome OS, with the ultra premium Chromebook Spin 714 and the affordable Chromebook Tab 510.

When it comes to premium Chrome OS devices, Acer has been at the vanguard in recent years, particularly with their Spin 713 devices serving as some of our favorite devices of each year. For 2022, the company is bumping things up a size with the 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 714.

One of the biggest things enabled by the additional size is that the Spin 714 has a stowable USI stylus. Combined with the Spin series’ 360° hinge, the Chromebook Spin 714 is ready at a moment’s notice to become a fully featured tablet with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Beyond that, the Chromebook can be thoroughly specced out with 12th Gen Intel processors up to a Core i7, perfect for programming, video editing, and more.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in North America beginning in August, with a retail price starting at $749. That same month, customers in Europe, Asia, and beyond can pick it up for €879.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 specs

Processor options: Intel Core i7-1260P Intel Core i7-1265U Intel Core i7-1215U Intel Core i5-1235U

Graphics: Intel Iris X

Intel Iris X Memory: Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display options: 14″ WQXGA (2560×1600) 14″ WUXGA (1920×1200)

Battery: Up to 10 hours of use 4 hours of use with 30 minutes of quick charge

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2

Camera: Full HD w/ noise reduction

Full HD w/ noise reduction Audio: Dual-microphone array Upward-facing Speakers tuned by DTS Audio

Security: Titan C security chip Nano K-Lock (Optional) Fingerprint sensor

Ports: HDMI 2x USB-C w/ Thunderbolt 4 USB-A 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm

312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm Weight: 1.4kg

Meanwhile, on the lower end of the spectrum, Acer is also announcing an affordable new Chrome OS tablet, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510. This tablet is built with safety and durability at the forefront, with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and shock-absorbing bumpers on the corners.

Despite being more on the affordable end, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 powered tablet comes ready for productivity, with an included stowable USI stylus. To dive a little deeper into your work, you can also purchase Acer’s Keyboard Folio Case, which adds a keyboard and mouse to your Chromebook Tab 510, making it more like a laptop.

You can pick up the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 for $399 when it is released in North America this July.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 specs

Processor: Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno 618

Qualcomm Adreno 618 Memory: Up to 4 GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 4 GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM Storage: Up to 64 GB eMMC

Up to 64 GB eMMC Display: 10.1″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Battery: Up to 11 hours of use

Up to 11 hours of use Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 (Optional) 4G LTE Category 13 Bluetooth 5.0

Cameras: 5MP front-facing 8MP world-facing

Audio: Front-facing speaker grilles

Front-facing speaker grilles Ports: USB-C 3.5mm audio jack Stowable stylus (included)

Dimensions: 257 (W) x 161.6 (D) x 9.74 (H) mm (Tablet) 269 (W) x 174.8 (D) x 21.94 (H) mm (Tablet and Keyboard Folio Case)

Weight: 0.47kg (Tablet) 1.03kg (Tablet and Keyboard Folio Case)



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: