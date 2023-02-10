AAWireless adapter for wireless Android Auto returns after going out of stock for weeks

Wireless Android Auto is easier than ever to get, with AAWireless being one of the best options available. After a few weeks missing from Amazon, AAWireless is back in stock.

For the past two to three weeks, AAWireless has been out of stock at Amazon, the only retailer aside from the company’s own website where the adapter is available for purchase. This comes following a rare discount late last year, as well as the company moving production out of China. Stock losses like this should be lessened going forward, though, as AAWireless tells us it is scaling up distribution in the United States.

As of today, the adapter is back in stock for its usual $89 price, though shipping is a bit delayed. That generally changes within a few days of stock returning, though.

AAWireless was the first adapter for wireless Android Auto available, and it remains one of the best over a year later. The adapter offers the same seamless connection as others, but in our experience tends to be a bit more stable compared to some competitors, while also offering a companion app for dialing in settings and upgrading the software. It also ships with a detachable USB cable, which makes it a bit more flexible for cars that have USB-C input.

Meanwhile, the Motorola MA1 adapter is also currently on sale, discounted to $89.99 on Amazon and Best Buy right now, down $10 from its usual price point.

