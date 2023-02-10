AAWireless adapter for wireless Android Auto returns after going out of stock for weeks

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 10th 2023 1:39 pm PT

aawireless android auto adapter
0 Comments

Wireless Android Auto is easier than ever to get, with AAWireless being one of the best options available. After a few weeks missing from Amazon, AAWireless is back in stock.

For the past two to three weeks, AAWireless has been out of stock at Amazon, the only retailer aside from the company’s own website where the adapter is available for purchase. This comes following a rare discount late last year, as well as the company moving production out of China. Stock losses like this should be lessened going forward, though, as AAWireless tells us it is scaling up distribution in the United States.

As of today, the adapter is back in stock for its usual $89 price, though shipping is a bit delayed. That generally changes within a few days of stock returning, though.

AAWireless was the first adapter for wireless Android Auto available, and it remains one of the best over a year later. The adapter offers the same seamless connection as others, but in our experience tends to be a bit more stable compared to some competitors, while also offering a companion app for dialing in settings and upgrading the software. It also ships with a detachable USB cable, which makes it a bit more flexible for cars that have USB-C input.

Meanwhile, the Motorola MA1 adapter is also currently on sale, discounted to $89.99 on Amazon and Best Buy right now, down $10 from its usual price point.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Android Auto Wireless

Android Auto Wireless
AAWireless

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.