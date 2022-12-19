AAWireless adapter for wireless Android Auto stock returns as production moves out of China

It’s easier than ever to get wireless Android Auto in your car thanks to adapters, and the first company to tackle that goal was AAWireless. Now, AAWireless is making a couple of moves behind-the-scenes including pulling production of the device out of China and revamping the packaging.

AAWireless made it through an Indiegogo campaign to become a full product on the market, but for a long time it was very difficult to buy the product. Buying on Indiegogo usually meant waiting for weeks or even months, and occasional issues with stock running out have also made it more difficult to get the product. It’s been a similar story with other wireless Android Auto adapters.

That’s been the case for a little while now, as Black Friday discounts left AAWireless out of stock. As of this week, AAWireless says that stock has been fully restored in time for the holidays. You can buy the product from the company’s website worldwide, or from Amazon in the US for $89.99.

Part of the reason that stock has been restored, too, is that production of AAWireless has moved out of China and to the company’s home region of Europe. The company’s co-founders said in a press release that this change offers “more control over the production process and it drastically improves shipping to customers.”

Finally, AAWireless is also shifting to new eco-friendly packaging. As of today, all new devices are shipping in packaging that is fully recyclable and plastic-free as pictured below, though some existing stock will still be using the original packaging until those run out.

