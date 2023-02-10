NFL Sunday Ticket considering ‘lighter’ and cheaper offering with YouTube

YouTube’s deal with the NFL for Sunday Ticket has huge potential for fans, but it’s still set to come at a hefty cost. Apparently, though, the NFL is considering a “lighter” and cheaper Sunday Ticket offering through YouTube and YouTube TV.

The NFL’s chief media and business officer, Brian Rolapp, spoke to The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast this week, with the deal bringing NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube and YouTube TV being among the topics discussed.

According to Rolapp, the NFL is using this new expansion of Sunday Ticket to change up the product, which he points out has existed in essentially the same form for almost 30 years now.

It sounds like nothing is set in stone just yet, but apparently, NFL Sunday Ticket will be considering a “lighter” option, one that is stripped down from the “all you can eat” form that is Sunday Ticket today and would also be cheaper. The move to YouTube seems to open the door to this, with Rolapp hinting that it might take the form of “fewer games for a lesser price.” When asked about if this could be for a single team, Rolapp seemed to imply that wasn’t currently the plan.

We’re also thinking about, but haven’t made any decisions, do you create a new product? Do you do a lighter version? We haven’t made any decisions there, but you will see that. I don’t know if we’ll go team-by-team, but could you get fewer games for a lesser price? I think that’s all up for debate and conversation. It’s been distributed for one way for so long, I think there’s probably a lot of opportunity between the “all you can eat” and free television… We’re going to explore that.

NFL Sunday Ticket is set to arrive on YouTube and YouTube TV later this year, with YouTube confirming earlier this month that games would support special features such as comments and polls. Pricing is expected to fall around $300.

