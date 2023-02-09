Where to watch Super Bowl LVII on Android TV or on ChromeOS

It’s that time of year again when the best teams in the NFL face off for the Super Bowl LVII championship. If you run Android TV or Google TV and you want to tune in to the game, here’s how you can watch Super Bowl LVII.

This year, the Super Bowl is being held on Feb 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a genuine shot at claiming the title of “best in the league.” This marks the first year Jalen Hurts takes the Pennsylvania team to the final game of the year.

Where to watch the Super Bowl on Android or Google TV

If you cut ties with cable, you’ll know the feeling can be freeing. Unfortunately, it also means you have to scour different streaming services for most sporting events. As it stands, the NFL is split up into different airing rights with home and away game coverage being inconsistent if you only watch local broadcasts. Currently, the only league that will get consistent coverage on one network is the MLS on Apple TV+.

With the Super Bowl, that’s much less of a concern, and catching the game is pretty easy to do.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the online-only direct replacement for cable. While it isn’t cheap, the pros are definitely there for some users who want unlimited DVR and fast access to HD content.

This year, Fox Sports holds coverage rights to Super Bowl LVII. With that, you’ll find that one of Fox’s channels will air the game, and each is accessible via YouTube TV, no matter where you reside in the US.

If you happen to subscribe to the YouTube TV 4K Plan, you’ll get access to Fox Sports 4K. The 4K variant will also air the game with an upscaled version which comes from a 1080p stream. Fox’s 4K channel yields good results in terms of quality, and the upgrade can be worth it if you want to watch the Super Bowl in the best quality available on your Android TV or ChromeOS device.

YouTube TV starts at $64.99/month, though Google is running a campaign where users get $10 off per month for 3 months after signing up. If you want the 4K Plan, you’ll need to front another $20/month.

Fox Sports app

If you’re looking for some of the best quality, you’ll want to check out the Fox Sports app on Android TV or Google TV. While you need a subscription to an existing streaming provider, the Fox Sports app offers the best native stream.

There is a small downside to this as you can’t scrub and rewind. The stream is live only. That means if you miss a play or Doritos commercial, you’ll need to wait until the highlights reel comes out on YouTube.

If you have a YouTube TV subscription, you can use that login to sign into the Fox Sports app. In our experience, this has led to a better image quality that Fox natively broadcasts. Below are some other providers you can sign into the app with:

AT&T U-verse

COX

DIRECTV

Dish

Hulu

Xfinity

Spectrum

Verizon

Sling TV

Sling TV offers two basic packages: Orange and Blue. Each is sold separately and the Blue package contains Super Bowl LVII coverage. If you want extra channels, you might want to look into the “Orange & Blue” combo package, which also holds coverage for the upcoming Super Bowl on Android TV.

The single package comes in at $40/month, though Sling TV is offering half off of the first month. While this is a good deal, it might not be worth it if you’re just wanting to tune into the Super Bowl.

Hulu

Hulu is another spot that’s quickly becoming one of our favorites for live sports. Included in the Hulu + Live TV bundle, customers get access to the Super Bowl, plus additional access to ESPN+ and Disney+. That bundle costs $69.99/month, which rivals YouTube TV and adds additional subscription access to other popular apps. For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV is becoming a go-to.

Overall, the Super Bowl is accessible via Android TV and Google TV in a lot of places. From the native YouTube TV to Hulu and the Fox Sports app, no one is left without options. of course, those options all cost money and Sling TV is probably the cheapest one-time option. For those that are looking for a new spot to watch NFL games in general, maybe check into Hulu’s package.

More on streaming:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: