The Moto G Stylus 2023 takes on a new design in official-looking renders

In the budget phone world, the Moto G line has been regarded as a solid option for those looking to get premium features without the heaviest specs. With the newest leaked renders, the Moto G Stylus 2023 has taken a couple of different design cues and looks to be a sleeker phone.

In 2022, we saw variations of the Moto G Stylus from Motorola. Those two were the first Moto G Stylus phone of the year and a 5G version that brought extra connectivity to the budget lineup. Both of these devices looked about the same with a glossy metallic back and triple-camera array, much like what we see on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Released by OnLeaks Patreon, official-looking renders showcase the Moto G Stylus 2023, which has a few distinct differences in the looks department. First off, the glossy back is done away with and replaced with a matte material that looks to have a pleasant texture. The downside of this is that the new back may give in to the “budget” feel, lowering the lineup’s appeal.

Here comes the Exclusive First look at the #Moto G Stylus 2023 Renders courtesy of @OnLeaks Have a really nice day ahead and Thank you @OnLeaks for giving me the chance to showcase your work to the world :) pic.twitter.com/8svSDUIk5M — Abhishek Kumar (@kumarabhishek59) February 14, 2023

Second, the camera array is changed. Instead of three lenses, Motorola is opting for two in the Moto G Stylus 2023. While we don’t have a spec sheet as of yet, the array clearly markets a 50MP sensor, which is the same megapixel count found on the previous generation’s primary sensor.

The stylus silo is in the same spot on the right bottom of the device, and the display houses a punch-hole camera as well. A nice consistent touch is the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the 2023 version, which is a niche but popular need for some.

Overall, we’re not sure what to expect in the Moto G Stylus 2023. Hopefully, Motorola brings the internals up to par with the likes of the A series from Samsung, though most wouldn’t be willing to see a price hike for this budget device.

