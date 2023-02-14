OxygenOS A.07 rolls out as first post-launch update for OnePlus 11 w/ January patch

The first post-launch update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 11. OxygenOS A.07 based upon Android 13 brings with it lots of software tweaks for the OnePlus 11, but annoyingly only adds last month’s January security patch.

While you await your pre-order, it’s good to know that OnePlus has been working hard on ensuring that problems are resolved right out of the box. Even with pre-release software, the experience with the OnePlus 11 has been a pleasant one in almost all regards. According to XDA, OxygenOS A.07 is now arriving on early OnePlus 11 units. However, we’re yet to see it on our own review units at this stage, but we expect that to change over the coming days.

Most of the notable adjustments and alterations in OxygenOS A.07 are to help ensure smooth performance from the device for early adopters. Some of the fixes include to the Quick Settings panel, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus WhatsApp image sharing. While the device was released in early February, it is only getting the January 2023 security patch, which is disappointing, to say the least. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Improves system stability. Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments. Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down. Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connection. Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.

Apps Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.



This OxygenOS A.07 OTA is denoted with firmware version CPH2447_11_A.07 and should be rolling out over the coming days. It’s worth noting that the OnePlus 11 is not set to “officially” hit store shelves until February 16, so this is certainly a “day one” patch that makes sure everything is slick and smooth as soon as buyers set up their device for the first time after unboxing.

Should you already have the handset and want to check if you can install the OTA update, head to Settings > About device > then tap the “OxygenOS” version header to initiate a refresh and check for updates.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: